Football

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The UNICEF (United Nations Children's Fund) celebrated International Children's Day with Indian senior women's football team players as invitees at Dibrugarh, Assam. Arjuna Awardee and ex-international Bembem Devi and current Indian Eves Bala Devi, Kamala Devi and Dalima Chhibber attended the celebration on behalf of the team.