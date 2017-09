Football

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

He was arrested when police stopped a car in Wilmslow, Cheshire, in the early hours on 1 September. The 31-year-old was banned from driving for two years and ordered to perform 100 hours of unpaid work as part of a 12-month community order. Rooney was also ordered to pay £170 when he appeared at Stockport Magistrates' Court.