Nageshwara Rao

My first medal of 2017. Gearing up for #CWG2018 . Did my basics right in Brisbane. A big thanks to @OfficialNRAI @Media_SAI @OGQ_India pic.twitter.com/PpgGNqZJIy

Ace Indian shooter Gagan Narang made a stunning comeback to secure the silver medal in the 50m rifle prone event of the Commonwealth Shooting Championship here on Thursday (November 2). Annu Raj Singh, who also made a comeback in the Indian team, had a good outing as she cruised her way to win the bronze medal in the women's 50m pistol competition.