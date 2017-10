చైనా ఓపెన్: షరపోవాకు షాక్, హలెప్ చేతిలో ఓటమి

Sports

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Simona Halep secured a first career-win over Maria Sharapova to serve a warning to her rivals at the China Open. Sharapova had won all seven of the pair's previous meetings, including an epic in the first round of this year's US Open, but world number two Halep was a class apart on Wednesday, winning 6-2 6-2 in 72 minutes to move into the quarter-finals.