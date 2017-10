నాలుగోసారి: ఎఫ్1 విజేతగా హామిల్టన్

Sports

Nageshwara Rao

2008, 2014, 2015 & now 2017 @LewisHamilton has joined an elite band of drivers #MexicoGP 🇲🇽 #F1 pic.twitter.com/mxTCiloxyY

English summary

Lewis Hamilton became Britain's first four-time Formula One world champion after fighting back from last place following an opening-lap collision with arch-rival Sebastian Vettel at the Mexican Grand Prix.