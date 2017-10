Sports

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Congratulations @HeenaSidhu10 on winning the gold medal at Commonwealth Shooting Championships 🥇👏 #OGQ is very proud to support you 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/gvSaez0kpc

English summary

Heena Sidhu clinched the 10m air pistol gold medal to give India a perfect start at the Commonwealth Shooting Championships here on Tuesday (October 31). Sidhu shot a combined score of 626.2 (386+240.8) to claim the top honours. This was Sidhu's second successive international gold after she, along with Jitu Rai, claimed the top position in the 10m air pistol mixed team event in the ISSF World Cup Finals in Delhi earlier this month.