Nageshwara Rao

Goalkeeper Savita was the shootout star as India edged past China to the women’s Asia Cup title, thereby securing a spot in in next year’s hockey World Cup. Savita produced a brilliant save in the shootout as India became continental champions after a gap of 13 years. After the teams were locked 1-1 in regulation time, skipper Rani Rampal converted the final attempt for the Indians to ensure a 5-4 win at Kakamigahara Kawasaki Stadium in Japan.