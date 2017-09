జపాన్ ఓపెన్: పీవీ సింధు నిష్క్రమణ, ఒకుహర చేతిలో ఓటమి

Sports

Nageshwara Rao

PV Sindhu lost to arch-rival Nozomi Okuhara in the pre-quarterfinals of the Japan Super Series 21-18, 21-8 on Thursday (September 21). In the World Badminton tournament at Glasgow, Okuhara had beaten Sindhu in the final but the Indian lass avenged that defeat recently in the Korea Super Series.