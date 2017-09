Sports

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Indian contingent had a mixed day as women shuttlers PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal suffered straight-game defeats to Nozomi Okuhara and Carolina Marin respectively. However, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy continued their victory march and progressed into the third round of Japan Open Super Series on Thursday.