Sports

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Heena Sidhu and Jitu Rai takes India 🇮🇳 atop the podium in New Delhi!! 🏆 https://t.co/p79eH7Zkgp #ISSFWCF pic.twitter.com/JnxgfJfvjZ

English summary

Jitu Rai and Heena Sidhu combined to give India their first gold medal of the ISSF World Cup Final, clinching the top honours in the 10m air pistol mixed team event on the opening day of the competitions.