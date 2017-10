Sports

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth returns to Hyderabad after winning the Denmark & French Open Super Series titles. I played two tough matches, really happy the way I played. Looking forward to doing well in future too. I am not thinking too much about the rankings. I want to play well in the tournaments. We don't want to compare our sport with Cricket, we just want to train hard and get the results. We are still at that stage where we need to give more than 100 per cent to the game: Kidambi Srikanth in Hyderabad.