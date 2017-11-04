బాక్సింగ్ ఛాంపియన్‌షిప్: భారత్‌కు పతకం ఖరారు చేసిన మేరీ కోమ్

హైదరాబాద్: ఆసియా మహిళల బాక్సింగ్‌ ఛాంపియన్‌షిప్‌లో భారత్‌కు బాక్సర్ మేరీ కోమ్ పతకం ఖాయం చేసింది. టోర్నీలో అద్భుత ప్రదర్శన చేసిన మేరీ కోమ్ సెమీ పైనల్‌కు చేరింది. 48 కిలోల విభాగంలో శనివారం జరిగిన క్వార్టర్‌ ఫైనల్లో చైనీస్‌ తైపీ మెంగ్‌ చిహ్‌ పిన్‌పై మేరీ కోమ్ విజయం సాధించింది.

సెమీ ఫైనల్లో మేరీ కోమ్ జపాన్‌ బాక్సర్‌ సుబస కొమురతో తలపడనుంది. ఆసియా ఛాంపియన్‌షిప్‌లో మేరీ ఇప్పటికే నాలుగు సార్లు పసిడి, ఒకసారి రజతం కైవసం చేసుకుంది. తాజా విజయంతో ఈ ఛాంపియన్‌షిప్‌లో మేరీ కోమ్ ఆరో పతకాన్ని సొంతం చేసుకుంది.

English summary
The celebrated M C Mary Kom was assured of her sixth medal at the Asian women's Boxing Championships after she advanced to the semifinals of the continental showpiece event here. Mary Kom defeated Chinese Taipei's Meng-Chieh Pin in a split verdict in the quarterfinals to make the last four stage of the light flyweight (48kg) category.
Story first published: Saturday, November 4, 2017, 16:27 [IST]
