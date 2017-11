Sports

Nageshwara Rao

For the 4th time in his career, @RafaelNadal reigns as Year-End No. 1 in the @emirates ATP Rankings. 👑 https://t.co/LUyV8b9xrA pic.twitter.com/VZsb0JszAX

English summary

Rafael Nadal made sure he would top the ATP rankings at the end of the season when he beat South Korea's Chung Hyeon 7-5, 6-3 in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday (November 1). The Spaniard will finish a year as world No.1 for the fourth time, after doing so in 2008, 2010 and 2013.