బెంగళూరు గెలిచింది: సొంతగడ్డపై తలైవాస్ ఓటమి రికార్డు

Sports

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Bengaluru Bulls came out on top in the battle of bottom-placed teams in Zone B, beating Tamil Thalaivas 45-35 in the Pro Kabaddi League on Thursday (October 5). Rohit Kumar led the charge for Bulls and scored 17 points. It was yet another disappointing game for Thalaivas as they crashed to their 13th defeat of the season.