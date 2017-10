ప్రో కబడ్డీ: తిరుగులేని గుజరాత్, పట్నాకు షాక్

Sports

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

. @Fortunegiants made quite the statement in winning #GUJvPAT , while @PuneriPaltan ensured the Panthers didn't enjoy any home advantage! pic.twitter.com/A1vQkXwEDX

English summary

Gujarat Fortunegiants made it two wins from two against Patna Pirates this season after claiming their inter-zone wildcard contest 33-29 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday (October 8).