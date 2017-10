Sports

Star raider Pardeep Narwal scored 23 raid points to guide defending champions Patna Pirates in the finals of the fifth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2017. Patna Pirates defeated Bengal Warriors by 47-44 in Qualifier 2 to storm into the finals at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Thursday (October 26) and set up a summit clash with Gujarat Fortunegiants.