రాణించిన సుఖేష్‌ హెగ్డే: గుజరాత్ చేతిలో పుణె చిత్తు

Gujarat Fortunegiants delivered a 44-20 chastening to Puneri Paltan in the opening game of the latter's home leg at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Friday (October 13). Sukesh Hegde top-scored with a game-high 15 points.