పరుగుల రాణి పీటీ ఉషగా ప్రియాంక చోప్రా?

Nageshwara Rao

Malayalam filmmaker Revathy S Varmha is gearing up to direct a biopic on none other than the famous female athlete PT Usha. The film will be made in multiple languages to appeal to the international market and Revathy is in search of a popular star to play the role. The filmmaker has asserted that her first choice will remain to be Priyanka Chopra.