Sports

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Puneri Paltan continued their victory march as they beat Dabang Delhi for the second time in season 5. Riding on captain Deepak Niwas Hooda’s Super 10, Pune beat Delhi 34-29. Girish Maruti Ernak was the second highest scorer for Pune as he scored a high five.