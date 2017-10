ప్రో కబడ్డీ: ఢిల్లీపై బుల్స్ విజయం, ప్లే ఆఫ్ ఆశలు సజీవం

Sports

In a clash of bottom-placed sides, Bengaluru Bulls defeated Dabang Delhi 32-32 in the Pro Kabaddi Season 5 on Wednesday (October 11) here. Skipper Rohit Kumar (12 points) and Ajay Kumar (10 points) starred for the Bengaluru Bulls as they combined to score 22 raid points.