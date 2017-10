Sports

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Well, he called it! Don't take a bow, take a Dubki, Pardeep Narwal! 👏👏👏 #PATvHAR pic.twitter.com/V2GFcMTopg

English summary

Defending champions Patna Pirates outclassed Haryana Steelers 69-30 in the second Eliminator of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 5 on Monday to set their clash with Eliminator 1 winner Puneri Paltan at the NSCI Stadium.