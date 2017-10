యూపీ ఘన విజయం: 28 రైడ్‌ పాయింట్లతో రిషాంక్ చరిత్ర

Sports

Nageshwara Rao

Rishank Devadiga wrote his name in history books by scoring 28 points as UP Yoddha hammered Jaipur Pink Panthers 53-32 in a Pro Kabaddi League match, here on Thursday (October 12). Devadiga created the record for most points scored by a raider ever in a Pro Kabaddi League match.