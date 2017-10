అనూప్‌ శ్రమ వృధా: ప్రో కబడ్డీలో హర్యానాకు తిరుగులేదు

Sports

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Haryana Steelers posted a convincing 41-30 win over U Mumba in Vivo Pro Kabaddi League season 5 at the Nehru Indoor stadium on Wednesday. The trio of Deepak Dahiya, Vikas Kandola and Wazir Singh combined to score 23 raid points to lead their team to victory.