Nageshwara Rao

Another stupendous performance by @Pvsindhu1 to win the #KoreaSS .Many congratulations! Keep winning!

Many congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 on winning #KoreaSS title. Great display of skills and determination. You have made us all proud.

#SindhuVsOkuhara is turning out to be 1 of the great sporting rivalries.Many congrats to @Pvsindhu1 for an exceptional victory in the finals pic.twitter.com/QrkzMfTn7N

The first Indian to win the Korean Open. What a champion is @Pvsindhu1 and what a rivalry this #sindhuvsokuhara is turning out to be. pic.twitter.com/o541uEDyPt

Thank you @Pvsindhu1 for validating our confidence in you. We knew you're a warrior who wouldn't settle for anything but the podium summit.. https://t.co/JED3IYgCpi

She Believed She Could,So She Did. Congrats @Pvsindhu1 First Indian To Win #KoreaOpen India Is Proud Of You 👊 #PVSindhu #Okuhara pic.twitter.com/VCMZOqP6vw

T 2550 - YEEEEEAAAHHHHHH !! SHE HAS DONE IT !! PV SINDHU WINS THE SUPER SERIES, IN KOREA .. 1ST INDIAN TO DO SO .. SWEET REVENGE !! 🇮🇳🇮🇳🌹🙏 pic.twitter.com/032W8vxdJX

Congrats @Pvsindhu1 , first Indian to win #KoreanSS . Whole country is proud of your historic victory. pic.twitter.com/pl1ho7fbHm

What a brilliant game by @PVSindhu1 ! Congrats on winning #KoreaSS ! India is proud of you! May the victories never stop coming!

Congratulations to @PVSindhu1 on winning the Korean Open Super Series & flying the tricolor high yet again. What a remarkable victory!

English summary

India’s star shuttler PV Sindhu defeated reigning world champion Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the women's singles final of the Korea Open Super Series in Seoul on 17 September. The Rio Olympics silver medallist won the match 22-20, 11-21, 21-18 in an hour and 22 minutes at the SK Handball Stadium. Okuhara had defeated Sindhu in the World Championships final in Glasgow last month.