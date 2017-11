Sports

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Ace shuttler P V Sindhu through her twitter handle expressed her anger over the "rude" behaviour of a staff with the Indigo Airlines while flying to Mumbai on Saturday (November 4).Sindhu, the Olympics silver medallist, alleged that Ajeetesh, who according to Sindhu works as a ground staff with Indigo, behaved rudely with her while handling her kit bag.