Nageshwara Rao

Main results of the day: Women's singles: Saina Nehwal (PET) beat Aakarshi Kashyap (AAI) 21-17 21-10 P V Sindhu (AP) beat Shriyanshi Pardeshi (MP) 21-11 21-17 Men's singles: Kidambi Srikanth (PET) beat Shubham Prajapati (MP) 21-17 23-21 Mixed doubles: Satwik Sai Raj and Ashwini Ponnappa (AP/PET) beat Shivam Sharma and Poorvisha S Ram (RBI) 21-14 21-12

Olympic medallists P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal sailed into the women's singles semi-finals while men's world number two Kidambi Srikanth also notched up a comfortable win in the 82nd Senior National Badminton Championship here on Monday (November 6).