Nageshwara Rao

Kidambi Srikanth has risen two places to a career-high No 2 in the latest BWF men's singles ratings, further underlining how potent a force he has become in world badminton. The 24-year-old shuttler's prolific form in 2017, during which he has claimed an Indian record four Super Series titles, has helped him reach 73,403 rating points, the best ever by an Indian male badminton player.