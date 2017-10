Sports

Nageshwara Rao

Sania Mirza and her doubles partner Shuai Peng have exited the China Open being played in Beijing in the semifinals after losing in the Super Tiebreak. The win allowed Martina Hingis and her Taiwanese partner Chan Yung-jan to progress forward into the final where they face Timea Babos and Andrea Hlavackova.