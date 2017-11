'మార్గరెట్‌ గ్లాండ్ స్లామ్ రికార్డుని సెరెనా బద్దలు కొడుతుంది'

Sports

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Tennis legend Steffi Graf said Sunday that Serena Williams can "absolutely" break Margaret Court’s Grand Slam singles title record if she returns to tennis. Former world number one Serena Williams, who gave birth earlier this year, has already overtaken Graf with 23 Grand Slam wins but is yet to surpass Court, who boasts 24 major titles.