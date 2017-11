9 ఏళ్ల ఉద్యోగ నిరీక్షణకు తెర: సవితకు కేంద్ర క్రీడల మంత్రి జాబ్ ఆఫర్

Sports

Nageshwara Rao

Have asked my team to obtain details on our #AsiaCup2017 star, Savita Punia. Will ensure she receives all the support possible from Govt. Our motto: #SuvidhaAurSamman . https://t.co/hV7kEGeHQm

English summary

Unemployed for the last nine years despite her on-field exploits, there is good news for Savita Punia as Union sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Wednesday (November 8) assured the Indian women's hockey team goalkeeper of all the support she needs.