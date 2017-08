తిరుమల కొండల్లోంచి శ్వేతద్వీపానికి మార్గం! శ్రీవారి ఆలయంలోకి రహస్యంగా దేవతలు వస్తుంటారా?

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

A Secret Way to Swetha Dweepam from Tirumala Hills? Deities use to come to Lord Venkateswara before Suprabhata Seva? The answer is 'Yes', according to the Lord Venkateswara Temple's Priest Ramana Deekshitulu. He unveals this while talking to a news channel recently. And he also stated that this is written in some Puranas also.