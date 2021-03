మహిళా దినోత్సవం నాడు జెండర్ బడ్జెట్ తో పాటు కీలక నిర్ణయాలు ప్రకటించిన సీఎం వైఎస్ జగన్

English summary

AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the Women's Day celebrations held at the camp office . On this occasion he announced several key decisions. Launched women's help desks and disha kiosk machines. It was clarified that Prevention of Violence against Women would be set up in the Secretariats and steps would be taken to have a Women's Committee in every private and government offices. CM Jagan said This year we will bring the Gender Budget Concept.