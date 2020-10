Bihar:డబుల్ ఇంజన్ ప్రభుత్వం ఢమాల్,హైకోర్టు జోక్యం చేసుకోవాలి, క్రిమినల్స్ కోసం మోదీ పాట్లు, తేజస్వీ!

English summary

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, Bihar's deputy CM had appealed to criminals to keep low for now, and continue with their activities later. This speaks volumes about the law and order situation in state. He further added, "We condemn firing by police in Munger. This double-engine govt definitely had a role in it. We want to ask Deputy CM Sushil Modi who gave permission to become General Dyer? We want High Court-monitored probe.