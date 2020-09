English summary

Sara Ali Khan allegedly told the Narcotics Control Bureau that Sushant Singh Rajput was not faithful to her in the short relationship that they shared. According to a report in PeepingMoon.com, Sara Ali Khan opened up about her relationship with the late actor and also shared their chats with the officers. According to the report, NCB sources say that Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput broke up in 2019.