A Flying Jatt పూరన్: కాలు విరిగిన స్థితి నుంచి గాల్లోకి ఎగిరే దాకా

English summary

Kings XI Punjab's (KXIP) fielding coach Jonty Rhodes on Monday hailed Nicholas Pooran's fielding effort at the boundary rope to save a six with his acrobatic skills. In the eighth over, Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson had played a pull shot off Ashwin and it was then that Pooran, at deep mid-wicket, dived full length over the rope to catch the ball.