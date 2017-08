13వ ఉప రాష్ట్రపతిగా వెంకయ్య నాయుడు, మూడో తెలుగు వ్యక్తి: చంద్రబాబు హాజరు

National

The Vice-President elect Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu took oath as the next Vice-President of India on Friday at Durbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan at 10 am. Naidu is the 13th Vice President of India. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, other BJP leaders are also present at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.