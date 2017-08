మా సత్తా తెలుసుకో: మోడీని టార్గెట్ చేసిన చైనా, ఇండియాను తరిమేందుకు చైనా ఆపరేషన్!

International

Srinivas G

English summary

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be aware of PLA's overwhelming firepower, the Chinese have said. Speaking about the military might of China, an article in the Global Times said that the PLA is perfectly capable of "annihilating all Indian troops" in the border region. This Modi administration is "recklessly breaking international norms and jeopardizing India's national pride and peaceful development", the article also said.