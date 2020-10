లోకేష్ ఓ వేస్ట్‌ ఫెలో... దేవినేని ఉమా .. గన్ తో కాల్చుకో : మంత్రి కొడాలి నానీ తీవ్ర వ్యాఖ్యలు

English summary

Minister Kodali Nani has warned that Nara Lokesh will be punished if he makes indecent remarks on Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy. YCP minister Kodali Nani has once again lashed out at Nara Lokesh and former minister Devineni Uma. He said that Lokesh was a man who did not know the difference between a agriculture field and a fish pond. Kodali Nani was incensed that Chandrababu had a history of firing on farmers at Bashir Bagh. Kodali Nani, who was incensed that the farmers were now handcuffed and that Devineni Uma was also being handcuffed and making shackles, then asked why Uma did not shoot with a gun at that time if the firing took place in Bashir Bagh.