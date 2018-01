జపాన్ లో భర్త, బెంగళూరులో భార్య ఆత్మహత్య, డెత్ నోట్ చింపేసిన అత్తా మామ!

National

Mallikarjuna

English summary

A 24-year-old housewife committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Rajarajeshwari Nagar on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Nirmala wife of Vishwanth. In-laws are blamed in her suicide and Rajarajeshwari Nagar police have detained accused and investigating about alleged dowry harassment.