విక్రమ్ ల్యాండర్ దొరికితేనే కిందికి..అప్పటిదాకా చంద్రుడికి శాంతిపూజలు: పిల్లర్ ఎక్కిన వ్యక్తి

English summary

The Rajnikant that we are talking about is a native of Manda in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. He recently climbed a pillar of the New Yamuna Bridge in Prayagraj, along with the Indian flag. Exactly 10 days ago, Chandrayaan 2's Vikram lander lost touch with Isro right before it was to land on the lunar surface of the Moon. Since then, Isro has been trying to reconnect with the Vikram lander, but to no avail. This setback in the Moon mission hit Rajnikant quite hard. So, he climbed the pillar of the bridge on Monday (September 16) night. This public display of emotions led to a lot of people coming out on the bridge and recording videos of the incident.