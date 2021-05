అస్సాం 15వ ముఖ్యమంత్రిగా హిమంత బిశ్వశర్మ ప్రమాణం: ప్రధాని మోడీ అభినందనలు

Congratulations to @himantabiswa Ji and the other Ministers who took oath today. I am confident this team will add momentum to the development journey of Assam and fulfil aspirations of the people.

Himanta Biswa Sarma takes oath as the Chief Minister of Assam. He is being administered the oath by Governor Jagdish Mukhi. BJP national president JP Nadda and other leaders present at the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/1bZQVPlWsd

English summary

Himanta Biswa Sarma was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Assam, along with 13 members of his cabinet, by Governor Jagdish Mukhi this afternoon. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by BJP National President J P Nadda and many other leaders of the party as well as opposition parties.