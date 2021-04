English summary

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported its Covid-19 highest death toll ever since the beginning of the pandemic with 985 more virus-related fatalities added in the last 24 hours. On Tuesday, the state had reported 895 deaths, the second highest. The death toll from novel coronavirus infection has now reached 67,214, according to the health bulletin. Along with that, the state also reported 63,309 new Covid-19 cases in a day, taking the total tally to 44,73,394.