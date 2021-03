టీడీపీ నేతల తీవ్ర వ్యాఖ్యలపై ఎంపీ కేశినేని నాని... చంద్రబాబు చెప్తే ఆ పని చేస్తా అని సంచలన ప్రకటన

English summary

Keshineni Nani, responded on tdp leaders comments and allegations on him . keshineni nani said that those who accused him could complain to Chandrababu if they did not like his behavior, Keshineni Nani said , he will resign if chandrababu says him to resign .Keshineni said that he don't know about the route map change of chandrababu tour tomorrow in vijayawada .