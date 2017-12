అమరావతి నగరాన్ని...ఆనంద నగరంగా మార్చేందుకే డీప్ డైవ్ 2017: ఎపి సిఎం చంద్రబాబు

Andhra Pradesh

vijayawada: Amaravati, the People's capital of Andhra Pradesh, is envisioned to be a city of world-class standards with a vision of increasing Andhra Pradesh’s prominence in the world. The AMARAVATI DEEP DIVE WORKSHOP 2017 initiative is, but a natural step in the direction of participation by diverse stakeholders in building a true people’s Capital at Amaravati. As part of Deep Dive, Chief Minister Chandrababu started three important projects. One is Amravati GIS website and another is the Black Chain Asset Management System for Land Records Security. In addition, CM Chandrababu started another project related to the 3D model building system.