ఎపి టెట్ వాయిదా...విద్యార్థుల విజ్ఞప్తి మేరకే అంటున్న ప్రభుత్వం..

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The AP government has postponed the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for teachers candidates. The government has recently issued a notification for recruitment of 14,000 teachers posts. However, the government hoped to hold tet in January. It also made arrangements for this. But AP government had announced that it was postponed tet to three weeks after their requests were made from students who had little time for the test. On Wednesday, the orders were issued. The tet Exam was scheduled for January 17 but now with the decision of the AP Government it will be held on February . On the other hand, teacher candidates are expressing their happiness on the government's decision. They are grateful to the government for accepting their appeal and postponing the test.