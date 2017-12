ప్రకాశం బ్యారేజీ 60 వసంతాల వేడుకలు...డిసెంబర్ 29న

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

The Andhra Pradesh government will celebrate 60 years of construction of the Prakasam barrage at Durga Ghat on December 29, according to Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao. Speaking to mediapersons after garlanding the statue of Tanguturi Prakasam at the barrage, Mr. Rao said the Krishna delta would not have been fertile had Sir Arthur Cotton not conceived the idea of building a barrage on the River Krishna and got his vision translated into a reality in 1957, three years after the foundation stone was laid.