చంద్రబాబుతో బోయపాటి భేటీ, పవిత్ర సంగమంపై ప్రజెంటేషన్‌! పదిరోజుల్లో తుది నిర్ణయం?

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A meeting, which can create quite sensation, occurred on Wednesday. Director Boyapati Srinu met AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at CM’s residence in Undavalli near Vijayawada. It is said that AP CM discussed about shooting a promotional film and coverage for Krishna Pushkarams with director Boyapati Srinu. Though Chandrababu’s efforts to make Krishna pushkarams successful without any inconvenience to devotees are being appreciated by his cabinet colleagues and officials, today’s meeting has raised quite a lot eyebrows. Because during Godavari Pushakarams stampede, whichkilled about 30 members, many alleged that the short film shooting being done by Boyapati Srinu at ghats was responsible for stampede.