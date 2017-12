రెండు నాల్కల ధోరణి: పోలవరం పూర్తి కాదనే.. కేంద్రంపై దాడికి బాబు వ్యూహం ఇలా

Andhra Pradesh

Swetha

English summary

AP CM Chandrababu played so many roles with in 24 hours on Polavaram Project. Union Government orders AP government to stop tender process on polavaram. Another side Complition of Polavaram Project work would not complete in stipulated time while in this context AP CM Chandra Babu said that his government ready to handover the Polavaram project work to Union Government.