పట్టు వీడిన గవర్నర్...ఎట్టకేలకు నాలా బిల్లుకు ఆమోదం

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

Governor Narasimhan on Thursday approved the NALA bill which was sent by the AP Cabinet. Governor satisfied by the explanation given by the AP Government. The bill was passed and the AP was sent back to the government. AP leaders expressed frustration at the Governor's decision.A letter war has been going between the Governor Narasimhan and the Andhra Pradesh government about NALA bill.