కర్నూలు ఎమ్మెల్సీ ఎన్నికలు...జగన్ మళ్లీ తప్పులో కాలేశారా?....మరో ట్విస్ట్ ఉందా?..

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

The YCP announced Monday that they withdrew from the by-election of Kurnool MLC. They alleged that TDP killing democracy for that they are out of the competition. But there is a huge debate going on this matter. So again there is any twist will happen in this issue, for clarity we have to wait for few hours. Tuesday with the completion of the nominations, then matter will clear.